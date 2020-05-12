Some 1.3 million people registered for layoff prevention scheme in Austria

BERLIN (Reuters) - Around 1.3 million people in Austria are registered for a government scheme that aims to prevent layoffs, Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher said on Tuesday, up from 1.2 million people reported at the end of April.

The scheme enables companies to keep staff on their books and only pay for hours actually worked.

The number of registered unemployed stood at 503,494 while the number of job-seekers that includes people in training stood at 549,662, Aschbacher said. The latter number compared with 572,025 reported on April 30.