Head of People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz delivers a statement in Vienna, Austria January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Austrian coalition deal struck between conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz and the Greens includes cutting the corporate tax rate to 21% from 25%, Kurz said on Thursday.

The deal also includes cutting the rate for the first three income tax brackets to 20%, 30% and 40% from 25%, 35% and 42%, Kurz told a news conference with Greens leader Werner Kogler.