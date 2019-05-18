World News
May 18, 2019 / 6:55 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Austrian president says snap election needed, details open

1 Min Read

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen on Saturday said a snap election was necessary after the leader of the far-right Freedom Party stepped down as vice chancellor.

Van der Bellen said in a statement to the media that he had discussed the snap election with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who called an end to his coalition with the far right on Saturday and recommended a new vote. The two would discuss next steps on Sunday.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below