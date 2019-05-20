Austria's far-right ministers quit in unison: APA

VIENNA (Reuters) - All the ministers from the far-right Freedom Party, the junior member of Austria’s coalition government, have stepped down, news agency APA reported on Monday.

The Freedom Party had said earlier on Monday it would pull its ministers out of the government if Interior Minister Herbert Kickl were forced out in the wake of a video sting that felled its leader at the weekend. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz proposed on Monday evening that Kickl be sacked.