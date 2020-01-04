World News
January 4, 2020 / 4:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Austria's Greens formally back coalition deal with conservatives

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - A party congress of Austria’s Greens on Saturday overwhelmingly backed a coalition deal reached with the conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, paving the way for him to return as chancellor and for the left-wing party to enter government for the first time.

Delegates at the party’s Federal Congress in Salzburg backed the coalition deal, clinched earlier this week, by a show of hands, with 93.2% voting in favor, the official tally showed.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below