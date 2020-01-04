Austria's Greens formally back coalition deal with conservatives

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - A party congress of Austria’s Greens on Saturday overwhelmingly backed a coalition deal reached with the conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz, paving the way for him to return as chancellor and for the left-wing party to enter government for the first time.

Delegates at the party’s Federal Congress in Salzburg backed the coalition deal, clinched earlier this week, by a show of hands, with 93.2% voting in favor, the official tally showed.