May 18, 2019 / 3:03 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Austrian Chancellor Kurz to issue statement at 1745 GMT

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media in Vienna, Austria May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is due to issue a statement at 7:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) after far-right Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache stepped down on Saturday, Kurz’s office said.

Kurz has yet to speak publicly since a video of Strache was published by German media on Friday evening, apparently showing Strache offering to funnel state construction contracts to a company in exchange for political and financial support. Opposition parties have called on Kurz to call a snap election.

