Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz proposed on Monday that far-right Interior Minister Herbert Kickl be sacked in the wake of a scandal that forced the leader of Kickl’s Freedom Party to step down.

Kurz told reporters he was making the proposal to Austria’s president, who has the power to dismiss ministers.