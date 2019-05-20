World News
Austria's far-right FPO lose 5 points in poll after video scandal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Support for Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) fell by 5 percentage points to 18 percent after longtime FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache was caught in an apparent sting operation offering to fix state contracts, a poll showed on Monday.

The Research Affairs survey presented by Austrian online news outlet Oe24 showed backing for Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives rising by 4 percentage points to 38 percent.

On Monday Austria’s two ruling parties agitated to end their coalition, with the chancellor seeking to oust the interior minister and his far-right coalition partner threatening to quit the teetering government if he does.

