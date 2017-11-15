FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3,000 form chain of light against far right in Austrian government
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Special Report
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
World
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

3,000 form chain of light against far right in Austrian government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - At least 3,000 people formed a chain of light in Vienna on Wednesday to protest against the formation of a government that includes the far-right Freedom Party.

Demonstrators hold candles in a protest demanding no government participation for the far right in Vienna, Austria, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Demonstrators holding flickering candles, torches and bicycle lamps encircled the capital’s government district.

“Our republic’s most powerful political offices should be exclusively reserved for trustworthy people who are not in the slightest connected to right-wing extremists,” said Alexander Pollak, spokesman for SOS Mitmensch, one of several human rights groups which organized the demonstration.

It was the biggest protest in Austria since coalition talks between the conservative People’s Party (OVP) and the Freedom Party (FPO) started two weeks ago.

Organizers estimated the number of people taking part at 8,000 to 10,000, the police at around 3,000.

“We are here because they (the FPO) feed hatred and want to divide people,” said Brigitte Griesser, holding a candle.

But the protest was far smaller than unrest 17 years ago, when the FPO last formed a government with the OVP and more than 100,000 took to the streets.

“(The shift to the right) has become a European trend... it’s no longer just an Austrian issue and that’s why it is not that controversial any longer,” said protester Juergen Pucher.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.