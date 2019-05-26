Austrian Social Democrats say they will vote against Kurz in parliament

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks to the media after casting his vote during European Parliament Elections in Vienna, Austria May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s opposition Social Democrats will submit a parliamentary motion of no-confidence on Monday against Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his government, the party’s leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner told broadcaster ORF on Sunday.

Rendi-Wagner was speaking after a meeting of her party’s leadership, which decided in favor of the motion and would recommend that its lawmakers express no confidence in the government, Rendi-Wagner said.