World News
May 26, 2019 / 9:51 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Austrian Social Democrats say they will vote against Kurz in parliament

1 Min Read

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks to the media after casting his vote during European Parliament Elections in Vienna, Austria May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s opposition Social Democrats will submit a parliamentary motion of no-confidence on Monday against Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his government, the party’s leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner told broadcaster ORF on Sunday.

Rendi-Wagner was speaking after a meeting of her party’s leadership, which decided in favor of the motion and would recommend that its lawmakers express no confidence in the government, Rendi-Wagner said.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Thomas

