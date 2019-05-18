World News
May 18, 2019 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian chancellor rules out keeping far-right leader in government: source

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is now ruling out continuing to work with Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the far-right Freedom Party, a coalition source said on Saturday.

The decision came shortly before Kurz was due to make a statement in response to footage published on Friday that has thrown the coalition’s future in doubt. It apparently shows Strache offering to funnel state contracts towards a company in exchange for possible financial and political support.

Reporting by Francois Murphy. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below