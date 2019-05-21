World News
May 21, 2019 / 7:10 AM / in an hour

Austria's FPO would back no confidence vote in chancellor: media

Austria's Chancellor Kurz speaks during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) would support a vote of no confidence in conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, online news outlet Oe24 reported on Tuesday, as opposition parties prepare such a vote.

Oe24 cited Herbert Kickl, who Kurz has proposed sacking as interior minister, as saying that the FPO would not call a no confidence vote themselves but if there was such a vote, they would withdraw their support for Kurz, with whom they have been governing in coalition.

Kurz on Monday proposed sacking Kickl, escalating a battle triggered by a video sting which brought down the longtime leader of his far-right coalition partners.

Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

