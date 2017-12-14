Austria's Kurz says pro-EU stance secured in deal with far right

VIENNA (Reuters) - Coalition talks between Austria’s far-right Freedom Party and conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz are in the “home straight” and have laid down guarantees that the next government will be pro-European, Kurz said on Thursday.

Austria's leader of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz leaves a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Kurz, who is just 31, led the People’s Party (OVP) to victory in a parliamentary election on Oct. 15, taking a hard line on immigration that often overlapped with that of the anti-Islam Freedom Party (FPO), which came third.

The FPO has backed away from calling for Austria to follow Britain in holding a referendum on leaving the European Union. It now says it is pro-European but critical of the bloc, and wants to prevent further political integration.

“It was important to the president, and to me, that the new government have a pro-European orientation. From my point of view, that has been secured,” Kurz told reporters after meeting President Alexander Van der Bellen, adding that he was confident of a deal before Christmas.

Points already agreed include moving some Foreign Ministry departments in charge of European affairs to the chancellor’s office, which Kurz will head, said a person close to the coalition talks.

Items still being discussed include the extent to which it will be made easier to call referendums. Banning referendums on withdrawing from the EU has been agreed on, two people familiar with the talks said.

The deal will also ensure support for EU sanctions against Russia, one added, to guard against the FPO’s pro-Russian stance. Ministerial appointments have yet to be decided but the Foreign, Defence and Interior Ministries are set to come under the FPO’s control, that source said.