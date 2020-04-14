Deutsche Boerse glitch halts trading on Vienna, Frankfurt Exchanges

FILE PHOTO: The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Boerse) logo is pictured at its office building in Vienna, Austria, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) on Tuesday said it was working to fix a technical glitch with its Xetra shares trading platform so that trading on the Frankfurt, Vienna, Budapest, and Prague stock exchanges could resume.

Deutsche Boerse, an exchange operator based outside of Frankfurt, Germany, licenses its trading to software to a number of regional exchanges in Europe.

An outage of the Xetra T7 system is also affecting exchanges in Vienna, Budapest, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Sofia, Malta and Prague, a spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said.

The spokesman said the outage was not due to a hacker attack.

The Vienna Stock Exchange said experts were working on the problem and gave no indication when trading might resume.