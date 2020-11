Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer looks on as he attends a news conference at the Interior Ministry after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police in an attack in central Vienna on Monday as an “Islamist terrorist”.

“We experienced an attack yesterday evening from at least one Islamist terrorist,” he told a news conference, calling the man an Islamic State sympathiser.