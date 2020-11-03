Austrian Chancellor vows to use all means to hunt Vienna attackers

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Vienna (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pledged to use all means available to track down and bring to justice the people responsible for the attack in Vienna, saying there was no place for intolerance in his country.

“We will pursue these people with all available means,” Kurz said. “We will hunt down the perpetrators and those who stand behind them.”

An elderly man, an elderly lady, a young passerby and a waitress were the victims of what Kurz called a “cold-blooded murder.”