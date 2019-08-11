BlackRock poised to become Authentic Brands' largest shareholder: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is taking a stake in Authentic Brands Group LLC in a deal valuing the U.S.-based entertainment company at more than $4 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reports on Sunday citing sources.

BlackRock is poised to become the largest shareholder of the company, replacing private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners as Authentic Brands' largest shareholder, the WSJ here said.

BlackRock and Authentic Brands were not immediately available for a comment on the report.