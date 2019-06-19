BP urges EPA to work with automakers to improve vehicle fuel efficiency

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - BP PLC has urged the head of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency to keep working with automakers to improve vehicle fuel efficiency as the Trump administration considers freezing the requirements at 2020 levels, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters.

BP, which has made investments in making cleaner fuels, told EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler that it appreciates the need to balance efficiency with vehicle safety and affordability, the June 13 letter said, adding BP wanted to find a path that “effectively balances these issues and continues the impressive trajectory of efficiency improvements” already seen in engines.