Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales rise 2 percent in January

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in U.S. auto sales for January, driven by higher demand for its Ram pick up trucks and the carmaker said it expects bullish sales in 2019.

The automaker said it sold 136,082 vehicles last month, compared with 132,803 units for the same period a year earlier.

Sales volumes for the company’s Ram brand rose 24 percent to 39,649 vehicles in January, led by rise in demand for its pickup trucks.

“In spite of some frigid January weather, we remain bullish on 2019 given the continued underlying strength of the U.S. economy,” U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland said.

Ford Motor Co has discontinued reporting monthly sales from this month onwards, in line with its main rival General Motors Co, which changed its reporting period on a quarterly basis.

GM and Ford, the top two U.S. carmakers, contributed about 32 percent of total U.S. auto sales in 2018.