March 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 2 percent fall in U.S. sales in February, hurt by lower demand for its Fiat 500 small city cars and Jeep Compass sport utility vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler said its February sales fell to 162,036 vehicles, from 165,903 a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)