FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers build 2019 Ram pickup trucks on 'Verticle Adjusting Carriers' at the FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) on Thursday reported a 15.7 percent rise in U.S. auto sales for October, helped by higher demand for its Jeep sport utility vehicles and Ram pick-up trucks.

The automaker said it sold 177,391 vehicles last month, compared with 153,373 units a year earlier, when sales were inflated by vehicle replacement demand in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.