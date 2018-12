The front grille (L) and rear tail light (R) of the new Honda Civic is seen on a dealer's lot in Silver Spring, Maryland U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) on Monday reported a 9.5 percent fall in U.S. auto sales in November, hurt by lower sales of passenger cars such as the Civic.

Honda said it sold 120,534 vehicles in the United States last month, compared with 133,156 a year earlier.