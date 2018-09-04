U.S. SUV sales surge again in August

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a nearly 4.1 percent rise in U.S. auto sales in August, helped by higher demand for its sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

FILE PHOTO: A Ford worker inspects paint work on the body of a Ford Expedition SUV at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said on Tuesday it sold 218,504 vehicles in August, compared with 209,897, a year earlier when Hurricanes Harvey and Irma depressed sales.

Sales of Ford brand SUVs grew 20.1 percent to 78,809 vehicles. Pickup truck sales rose 5.7 percent. Ford said earlier this year it would gradually cease production of most passenger cars in the United States.

U.S. consumers have been shifting away from traditional passenger cars for larger, more comfortable SUVs and pickup trucks, which are also more profitable for automakers.

Last year, U.S. auto sales dropped 2 percent from a record high of 17.55 million in 2016.

Rival Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) earlier reported a 2 percent fall in U.S. auto sales, hurt by a slump in demand for its passenger cars, although it said SUV sales rose 8.9 percent.

The No.3 U.S. automaker said it sold 223,055 vehicles in August, compared with 227,625, a year earlier.

A poll of economists by Reuters showed expectations of a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.8 million vehicles for the U.S. auto industry in August.