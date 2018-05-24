FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O) forecast second-quarter profit on Thursday below Wall Street expectations, sending the AutoCAD software maker’s shares down nearly 4 percent in extended trading.

The company’s forecast overshadowed a beat on both first quarter revenue and profit.

Autodesk forecast second-quarter adjusted profit between 13 cents and 16 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company — which competes with Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O), Ansys Inc (ANSS.O) and Dassault Systemes SA for design software customers — is shifting to a subscription-based business model to generate a more sustainable revenue stream.

    Autodesk’s subscription revenue more than doubled to $350.4 million in the reported quarter, above estimates of $328.9 million.

    Net loss narrowed to $82.4 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $129.6 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents per share, above estimates of 3 cents.

    Total revenue rose 15.3 percent to $559.9 million, beating estimates of $558.4 million.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

