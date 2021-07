FILE PHOTO: An Autogrill point is seen along the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Great Ring Junction) motorway in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free shopping group Dufry denied a newspaper report that it might tie up with Italian travel catering group Autogrill.

“Autogrill has already denied this and so do we. There is nothing to it at all,” a Dufry spokesperson said.