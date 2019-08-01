Autogrill lifts 2019 outlook thanks to asset sales

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) upgraded its forecast for earnings per share this year thanks to the positive impact from disposals on its first-half net result.

The bottom line was boosted by the sale of its Canadian motorway business and operations in the Czech Republic.

Expectations for earnings per share were revised up to between 0.90 euros and 0.95 euros for 2019 as a whole, from a previous estimate of 0.88-0.93 euros.

The group, controlled by the Benetton family, posted a net profit of 115 million euros ($127 million) between January and June, or 130 million euros excluding the impact of the IFRS16 accounting standard. In the same period last year Autogrill booked a loss of 3.4 million euros.