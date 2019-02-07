Autogrill more cautious on 2018 results after Italy tips into recession

FILE PHOTO: An Autogrill point is seen along the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Great Ring Junction) motorway in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill, which runs food outlets at some of the world’s busiest airports and motorways, tweaked its guidance for 2018 earnings on Thursday due to subdued business in Europe.

The group, controlled by the Benetton family, said the performance of motorway outlets were particularly sluggish in Italy, which tipped into recession in the final quarter of last year.

It said its total sales for 2018 rose by 3.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, according to its preliminary estimate.

That was slightly better than sales growth of 3.3 percent in 2017. However, it prompted the company to narrow its forecast for underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2018 to between 412 million and 416 million euros, from a previous estimate of 410 million-420 million euros given last July.

Autogrill is due to release full-year results on March 14.

It also said underlying earnings per share for 2018 would be in the range of 0.38-0.39 euros, down from a previous estimate of 0.38-0.42 euros, and below the 0.42 euros reported for 2017.

Shares in the Milan-based group were down 1.5 percent at 1245 GMT.

Autogrill said like-for-like sales were up 4.1 percent in North America, with revenue at its international division growing 6.8 percent. Italy however accounts for around 20 percent of total group sales.

The company also said it had appointed Goldman Sachs executive Paolo Zannoni as chairman, to succeed Gilberto Benetton, a co-founder of the clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton, who died in October.