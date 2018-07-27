Autogrill revises 2018 outlook as labor costs hit North America business

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian travel caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) said on Friday it revised its outlook for this year due to restructuring charges and higher labor costs in North America.

The group said its 2018 underlying core profit was expected to come in at between 410 million and 420 million euros, barely unchanged from an underlying EBITDA of 419 mln euros last year.

Its underlying earnings per share (EPS) are estimated at 0.38-0.42 euros for 2018, compared with 0.42 euros last year.

The caterer, which runs restaurants and coffee shops along motorways and in airports around the world, confirmed its guidance for 2019. Shares in the group were up 1.6 percent at 1150 after a brief drop in negative territory.