Autogrill tweaks 2018 guidance after 3.5 percent rise in FY sales

FILE PHOTO: An Autogrill point is seen along the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Great Ring Junction) motorway in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian travel caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) tweaked its 2018 guidance after reporting an increase in its full-year preliminary sales of 3.5 percent on a like-for-like basis last year.

The group said it now expects 2018 underlying core profits to be between 412 million and 416 million euros and an underlying earning per share (EPS) at 0.38-0.39 euros.

In July 2018 it had said its 2018 underlying core profit was expected to come in at between 410 million and 420 million euros and EPS was estimated at 0.38-0.42 euros for 2018.