Autogrill upbeat on long-term outlook after posting 2020 loss

FILE PHOTO: A bridge restaurant of Italy's Autogrill is seen on the motorway near Fiorenzuola D'arda, Italy, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Autogrill’s Chief Executive said he was upbeat on the group’s long-term prospects after the Italian caterer booked a 480 million euro loss last year as the pandemic emptied bars and restaurants it runs in airports and motorways across the world.

The group controlled by the Benetton family, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 82% year-on-year to 155 million euros ($185.75 million).

“In the long term, we will unleash Autogrill’s full potential and achieve again significant profitable growth, with even higher margins compared to pre-COVID-19,” Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8344 euros)