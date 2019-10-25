October 25, 2019 / 10:15 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Autoliv cuts 2019 organic sales forecast again

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Autoliv, the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, on Friday made fresh cuts to its 2019 organic sales forecast citing a continued decline in global light vehicle production.

The company forecast organic sales growth of 1% for 2019, compared with its previous forecast for growth of 1-3%.

Autoliv reported a fall in third-quarter adjusted operating earnings to $183 million from $194 million a year earlier, lagging a $186 million forecast in a poll of 19 analysts collected by the company.

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

