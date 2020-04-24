Sweden's Autoliv profit tops forecast as Chinese recovery boosts

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Autoliv (ALV.N), the world’s largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, reported a much smaller than expected fall in the quarterly earnings on Friday and said it had seen a recovery in demand and output gain momentum in China, lifting its shares.

First-quarter adjusted operating earnings at the Sweden-based group fell to $134 million from a year-ago $173 million but easily beat a consensus forecast of $72 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

The company, which competes with ZF TRW as well as Joyson Safety Systems, has already embarked on wide-ranging cost cuts after the lockdowns to slow the pandemic saw carmakers across the world at varying times shutting down production.

Underlining the severity of the plunge in demand and ruptured supply chains that have beset the automotive industry, Autoliv earlier this month withdrew its guidance for the year and said most of its plants were shut down at the time.

Since then, the Chinese economy largely exited lockdown.

“We have seen significant recovery in demand and production in China since restarting in mid-February and all of our plants in China are now operating at normal levels,” Chief Executive Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

Still, Bratt said the overall situation for the group was more challenging now than in the first quarter as customer closures outside China increased in scope.

Autoliv’s Sweden-listed stock (ALIVsdb.ST) rose 7.9% by 1126 GMT to trim its loss in the year to date to 23%.