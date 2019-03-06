White House pressures automakers on fuel rules, blocking California: sources

FILE PHOTO - A California car smog check center is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is pressuring automakers to back its effort to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards and bar California from setting its own emissions standards or requiring electric vehicles, sources said Wednesday.

Last Friday, White House officials met with senior lobbyists from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and urged them to back the Trump administration’s effort.

Last month, the White House said it had ended talks with California aimed at trying to reach a consensus on fuel efficiency requirements.

The administration said in August its preferred plan was to freeze fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026. Administration officials told automakers last month they hope to finalize the proposal by May or June.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the company “appreciates the administration’s efforts to continue dialogue with automakers. At the meeting General Motors stressed the importance for one national program as well as our commitment to an all-electric future.”

Ford and Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

Some administration officials have suggested the White House could abandon the effort to freeze the Obama rules if automakers are not supportive, but others are skeptical the administration would drop one of its most important deregulatory measures.

At least one automaker at the meeting urged the White House to reopen talks with California, but administration officials said they did not plan to do so. In February, the administration held a call with a wider group of automakers and urged them to side with the administration rather than California.