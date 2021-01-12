Lamborghini 2020 deliveries drop 9% on COVID hit, order book "robust"

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Lamborghini is seen outside a Lamborghini car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Automobili Lamborghini deliveries dropped 9% to 7,430 cars in 2020, the Italian sportscar maker said in a statement on Tuesday, after a 70-day coronavirus-related production shutdown dented shipments in the first half of the year.

Lamborghini, owned by Germany’s Volkswagen AG, said sales in the later part of the year rebounded to mark the best second half in the company’s history in terms of deliveries to customers.

The United States remain the company’s top market, with 2,224 Lamborghinis delivered there last year, while the Urus SUV was its most successful model, with 4,391 cars shipped.

The luxury carmaker added its order portfolio was “robust”, covering more than half of the company’s production capacity planned for 2021.