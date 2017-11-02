FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AutoNation partners with Alphabet's Waymo
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in an hour

AutoNation partners with Alphabet's Waymo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc (AN.N) on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Waymo self-driving car unit, and reported profit for the third quarter above analysts’ expectations.

AutoNation said its stores will provide vehicle maintenance and repairs for Waymo’s self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid vehicle fleet, and will expand with Waymo as it adds more brands.

AutoNation, America’s largest auto retailer, also reported a better-than-expected profit, as the impact from the recent spate of hurricanes was not as bad as feared.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $97.6 million or $1.00 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $107.8 million or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 2.4 percent to $5.43 billion.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter profit of 84 cents per share and revenue of $5.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.