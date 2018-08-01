FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 1, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

AutoNation profit rises on greater revenue from new, used vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit that slightly exceeded analyst expectations on increased revenue from new and used vehicle sales.

The Ft Lauderdale, Florida-based company posted second-quarter net income of $97 million, or $1.07 per share, up 10 percent from $88 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company posted earnings per share of $1.14, a penny above the $1.13 expected by analysts.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.