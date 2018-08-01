AutoNation profit rises on greater revenue from new, used vehicles

DETROIT (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit that slightly exceeded analyst expectations on increased revenue from new and used vehicle sales.

The Ft Lauderdale, Florida-based company posted second-quarter net income of $97 million, or $1.07 per share, up 10 percent from $88 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company posted earnings per share of $1.14, a penny above the $1.13 expected by analysts.