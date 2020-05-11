AutoNation swings to loss after gloomy March sales

(Reuters) - AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, swung to a quarterly loss on Monday, following a massive sales slump in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide stay-at-home orders.

Auto dealers have been hit hard by the virus outbreak, with some states temporarily barring new vehicle sales. Sales have plummeted amid the lockdowns aimed at curbing the virus spread.

AutoNation said new vehicle sales were down 10.7% at 56,739 vehicles during the first quarter, while used vehicle volumes declined 8.2% to 56,149 units.

As demand dried up, the company announced cost cuts last month and placed nearly 30% or 7,000 employees on unpaid leave, including temporary pay cuts for staff, curtailed advertising expenses and postponed over $50 million of expenditures through the second quarter of 2020.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations was $232.2 million, or $2.58 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of $92.1 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included a non-cash impairment charge of $3.49 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share. Revenue fell 6% to $4.7 billion.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue $4.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.