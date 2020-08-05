Israel's Cognata to partner with Hyundai Mobis for simulation

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Cognata, a provider of simulation software and training data for driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles, said on Wednesday South Korean software provider Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS) selected Cognata to test its offerings.

The deal brings Cognata’s technology to one of South Korea’s largest automotive groups. Large-scale simulation provides the only environment where advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle technology can be safely tested and validated, the company said.

“We are seeing incredible momentum and growth in ADAS and autonomous driving in South Korea,” Cognata CEO Danny Atsmon said.

Lee Chang-ik, who manages autonomous vehicle simulation in Hyundai Mobis, said Cognata would help it accelerate time-to-market for its offerings.