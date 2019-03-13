Business News
March 13, 2019 / 10:52 PM / in an hour

SoftBank, others in talks to invest $1 billion in Uber's self-driving unit: WSJ

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

(Reuters) - A consortium that includes SoftBank Group Corp is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies Inc’s self-driving vehicle unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund and other investors, including at least one unnamed automaker, would take a minority stake in the self-driving vehicle unit at a valuation of between $5 billion and $10 billion, the Journal said.

The talks are fluid and could still fall apart but should there be a deal, it could surface next month, the report said.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below