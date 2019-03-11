Alphabet's Waymo seeks outside investors: The Information

FILE PHOTO: A Waymo self-driving car is seen during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car division, Waymo, has been seeking financing from outside investors such as European automakers Volkswagen AG, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Aside from Volkswagen, other potential investors could include automakers that now make cars for Waymo - Fiat Chrysler and Jaguar, the technology website reported bit.ly/2NXZmSr.

Alphabet could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Reuters reported last month that Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co have also been in discussions over how much the German automaker will invest in the No. 2 U.S. automaker’s self-driving vehicle unit.