Waymo gets $8 million grant to help expand operations in Michigan

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Waymo unit said on Tuesday in a blog post that it received an $8 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that would be used to expand its operations in Michigan and boost the production of self-driving systems for vehicles.

Waymo has so far received investments of $13.6 million to build a facility in southeast Michigan and create more than 100 jobs with a potential of up to 400 total jobs, the MEDC said.