Waymo to test autonomous trucks, vans in Texas and New Mexico

FILE PHOTO: A Waymo Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid self-driving vehicle is parked and displayed during a demonstration in Chandler, Arizona, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara

(Reuters) - Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), said on Thursday it will start testing autonomous trucks and vans in Texas and New Mexico this week.

The company will be using its minivan Chrysler Pacifica and long-haul trucks in the two states, it said here in a tweet.

Waymo, considered a leader in the global race to deploy autonomous vehicles, earlier this month said its vehicles had covered more than 20 million miles (32.2 million km) on public roads since its creation in 2009.