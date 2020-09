FILE PHOTO: Zhu Huarong, President of Chongqing Changan Automobile attends the Global Automotive Forum in Chongqing, China, June, 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jake Spring

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co 000625.SZ said on Saturday that sales of the Changan Ford F.N joint venture will grow this year.

Chairman Zhu Huarong had made the remarks at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020.

