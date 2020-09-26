Nissan to launch slew of new vehicles in China over next five years, CEO says

Nissan Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida speaks at Nissan booth via video link during the presentation of Nissan's Ariya model during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor's chief executive 7201.T said on Saturday he planned to launch a slew of new vehicles in the growing Chinese market over the next five years, including electrical cars, that could help the struggling Japanese automaker return to profit.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida spoke from Japan via a video link at a press conference on the sidelines of the Beijing auto show.

His remarks come as investors express deepening concern about the future of Nissan, which has warned of a record $4.5 billion loss this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround efforts.