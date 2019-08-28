FBI searches home of UAW president as corruption probe widens

FILE PHOTO: UAW President Gary Jones (L) shakes hands with Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford at the start of contract talks between the union and the automaker in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - The FBI on Wednesday conducted searches at the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones, a union retreat and at multiple other locations as part of a corruption probe into illegal payments to union officials.

The news comes at a very sensitive time for the UAW, which is holding contract talks with Detroit automakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA).

The FBI has been conducting a wide-ranging investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials by FCA.

To date, seven people linked to the union and the automaker have been sentenced in the government’s corruption investigation.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Detroit said the raids included one on the home of current UAW President Gary Jones in the western suburb of Canton.

The FBI said it was also conducting searches at the UAW’s Black Lake retreat in northern Michigan and multiple other locations.

The UAW declined to comment on the raid on Jones’ home.

But in a statement, the union said it has always “fully cooperated” with investigators in the corruption probe.

“There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today - the UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation,” the union said.