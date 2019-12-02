U.S. Attorney says government can still seek to take auto workers union control: Detroit News

An American flag flies in front of the United Auto Workers union logo on the front of the UAW Solidarity House in Detroit, Michigan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The U.S. government may still seek to take control of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) once its investigators determine the depths of corruption in the union, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in an interview with Detroit News on Sunday.

U.S. prosecutors are currently investigating former members of the union in connection with a corruption probe. A former UAW board member has been charged with conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of rank-and-file members’ dues.

“Government oversight of the UAW is a possible solution to reforming the union,” said Schneider, who is leading the probe. He added that pushing for federal oversight of the UAW is a little premature.

“We need to work through these criminal cases before we determine how we are going to go forward,” Schneider said.

Acting UAW President Rory Gamble has promised to clean up the union and avoid a possible U.S. government takeover of the labor organization.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg defended union’s reforms.

“On Monday, we will announce significant accounting changes and financial controls that will tighten up our procedures and prevent future misfeasance,” Rothenberg said in statement cited by Detroit News.

Rothenberg did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.