Mercedes sales boss confident will resolve semiconductor shortages

FILE PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz logo is seen in front of Mercedes-Benz Global Training Center as Daimler holds its virtual annual shareholders' meeting, in Stuttgart, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The sales chief of Daimler’s Mercedes unit is confident that the company will sort out semiconductor bottlenecks with suppliers and minimise the impact on customers, she said on Wednesday.

“We are confident that, together with the suppliers, we will get this issue in hand,” Britta Seeger told reporters. She said car deliveries in January were secured but that the company was, with suppliers, looking at possible effects in February and March.