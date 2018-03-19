FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 19, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

California regulator proposes to regulate Uber like tour buses, limos

Heather Somerville

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A California regulator issued a proposed decision on Monday classifying Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] as the same type of transportation as limousines and tour buses, a finding that could change how the ride-hailing company is regulated in its home state.

Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The proposed decision, issued by a commissioner for the California Public Utilities Commission, said that Uber should be classified as a charter-party carrier, a category of transportation known as TCP that mandates cars and buses comply with certain insurance and inspection requirements.

As part of the proposed ruling, Uber is required to pay three years of back fees. There will be a period for public comment before the commission votes on the proposed regulation change.

Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.