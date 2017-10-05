Viewsroom: Building the car for the future

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford boss Jim Hackett’s plan to catch up with rival GM on electric and self-driving vehicles starts with $14 bln of cost cuts. China may be in pole position as it considers banning gasoline cars entirely. But plenty of factors could delay mass adoption of new technology.
