Electric Audi SUV tops Norway's October car sales

FILE PHOTO: Audi unveils its first production all-electric vehicle, the e-tron sport utility vehicle at an event in Richmond, California, U.S. September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe White

OSLO (Reuters) - German auto maker Audi’s fully-electric e-tron sports utility vehicle was the top-selling car in Norway last month with an 8.3% market share, registration data showed on Friday.

Audi delivered 873 electric SUVs in October, ahead of Volkswagen Golf (VOWG_p.DE) in second place with 748 cars, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

In total, 35.7% of all cars sold in Norway last month were electric.

Seeking to end the sale of combusion-engine cars by the middle of the next decade, Norway exempts battery-powered vehicles from taxes imposed on petrol and diesel engines.

Tesla’s Model 3 sales fell to a market share of just 1.2% in October, but the car still remains the country’s top-selling car year-to-date.